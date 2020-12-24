San Diego, Tijuana mayors discuss binational issues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria held a teleconference with Tijuana Mayor Arturo González Cruz to “reaffirm their commitment to strengthening economic, cultural and civic ties,” Gloria’s office announced Thursday.

The teleconference was held Wednesday. San Diego and Tijuana have a long relationship of economic development and cross-border collaboration.

According to Gloria’s office, it was important for him within his first two weeks of office to meet with González Cruz as a way to keep that momentum going.

“The health of San Diego is directly tied to the health of Tijuana,” Gloria said. “Families and businesses alike have deep roots in both cities, which makes it more important than ever for the leadership of our two cities to work together through these challenging times, just like we have when tackling major issues such as immigration, cross-border commerce or reducing the sewage from the Tijuana River Valley.”

The two mayors pledged “to promote safety and social distancing to protect the megaregion’s people as well as the cross-border commerce that is critical to the health of both cities’ economies,” according to Gloria’s office.

González Cruz said he and Gloria understand “that during the holidays, people are inclined to gather with family and loved ones, but we are encouraging them not to do so.”

“The best way people can show their love and gratitude right now is by staying home and staying safe,” González Cruz said. “This pandemic has been long and hard, and while there are loved ones who are living apart on both sides of the border, we are asking them to remain positive and know they’ll be reunited with their families soon enough. Create memories through Zoom and phone calls.”