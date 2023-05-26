SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Tijuana’s secretary for economic development signed an official proclamation Friday designating the San Diego-Tijuana region as a World Design Capital for 2024.

“This partnership between the design communities in San Diego and Tijuana is such an awesome demonstration of the connectivity and the interdependence of our two cities, especially when it comes to our position in the global economy,” said Gloria.

Since 2008, the World Design Organization awards the title of World Design Capital every two years.

San Diego-Tijuana is the first cross-border region to be selected.

Officials say this honor goes to the cities for their effective use of design to enhance economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life.

“It will provide your communities with the opportunity to showcase the region’s accomplishments, to highlight your unique history and collaborate with other creative industries around the world,” said David Kusuma, president of World Design Organization.

Leaders say, as a World Design Capital, it allows the region to redefine its collaborative efforts, while also infusing design into tackling a variety of issues, such as transportation, housing and homelessness.

“Design solutions large and small can help us tackle some of our biggest challenges and improve the quality of life for our residents. I’m excited to spend the next year showing to the entire world how we can do this in the San Diego-Tijuana region and then, of course, export that all around the world,” said Gloria.

San Diego is the first U.S. city to receive the honor.

In 2022, it went to Valencia, Spain.