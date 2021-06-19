San Diego teams up with McDonald’s for COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Eight local McDonald’s franchises are teaming up with San Diego County to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at special one-day events starting Monday, officials announced Saturday.

The eight restaurants are in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, Oceanside, Ramona, San Diego and Vista.

Everyone who receives a free shot will also get a coupon for one free McDonald’s menu item. In addition, everyone who receives a vaccination at the McDonald’s events will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a free pair of San Diego Padres tickets.

The one-day, pop-up clinics are open to the public, McDonald’s employees and their family members. No appointments are necessary and walk-ups are welcome. Some of the sites are offering pre-registration.

The times, dates, locations and vaccines available at the San Diego County McDonald’s pop-up vaccination clinics are:

— Ramona McDonald’s, 1550 Main St., Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and up and second doses.

— Vista McDonald’s, 827 S. Santa Fe Ave., Monday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and up and second doses.

— El Cajon McDonald’s, 281 N. Second St., Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and up and second doses.

— Oceanside McDonald’s, 1701 Oceanside Blvd., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer.

— San Diego McDonald’s, 2320 Roll Drive, Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer.

— Escondido McDonald’s, 340 W. Mission Ave., Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and up and second doses.

— National City McDonald’s, 2140 Plaza Blvd., Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer for children 12 and up and second doses.

— Chula Vista McDonald’s, 619 Broadway, date to be determined.

County officials gave their last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update Tuesday, with any future briefings being provided as needed. Daily news releases with COVID-19 data will be replaced by a weekly news update on Wednesdays.

Last Wednesday’s data — including 48 new cases — increased the cumulative number of infections to 281,422. No new deaths were reported and the death toll remains at 3,770.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by one to 74 in Wednesday’s data. The number of patients in intensive care units remained 21. There are 59, staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,123,647 people in the county had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Fully vaccinated residents numbered 1,776,647 — 84.5% of a county-set goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older. That mark, based on 75% of April’s population estimate for eligible age groups, is intended to reach community “herd immunity.”

More than 4.24 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.91 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/ 2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.

Of 8,721 tests reported by the county on Wednesday, 0.6% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.