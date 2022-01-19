San Diego teacher dies in rock climbing accident at Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: A visitor walks through Hidden Valley in Joshua Tree National Park on July 22, 2021 near Twentynine Palms, California. The park is among California’s most popular tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images,)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego teacher died in a rock-climbing accident at Joshua Tree National Park, Santa Fe Christian Schools confirmed.

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Michael Spitz.

Park rangers found Spitz’s body Monday morning at the base of the Sentinel Wall near the Hidden Valley Nature Trail, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The coroner’s office determined his injury occurred the previous day.

Spitz was a Spanish teacher at Santa Fe Christian’s Upper School, the school said in a Facebook post.

The school will “share opportunities for support and remembrance in the coming days.”

