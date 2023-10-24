SAN DIEGO — A University City High School science teacher suspected of trying to pay for sex with a minor was arrested Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Sean Stevenson, 58, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release.

Authorities identified Stevenson, of San Diego, as a suspect while investigating another sex trafficking case, per the criminal complaint. Detectives reviewed messages from the investigation of Stevenson allegedly interested in paying for sex with a minor, prosecutors said.

An undercover law enforcement officer, who claimed to be sex trafficking her 16-year-old cousin, was text messaging Stevenson with the Pinger application, the news release read.

“The complaint states that on October 23, 2023, Stevenson messaged the undercover officer and negotiated a price of $140 for oral sex from a 16-year-old girl,” Thornton said. “Stevenson and the undercover officer agreed to meet early on October 24, 2023, on El Cajon Boulevard for the “date” with the minor.”

Around 7 a.m., Stevenson showed up at the location and was arrested, officials said.

According to the complaint, $140 was found in Stevenson’s car.

Stevenson is set to make his court appearance on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers (888-580-8477) and the National Human Trafficking Hotline (888-373-7888).