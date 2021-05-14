San Diego Symphony unveils name of new outdoor venue

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony’s new waterfront venue officially has a name: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

The San Diego Symphony Orchestra Association announced the name after raising $98.7 million, 75% of its $125 million goal for construction of the state-of-the-art venue and public park along the Embarcadero.

The venue was named the Rady Shell in honor of top donors Ernest and Evelyn Rady, who contributed $15 million to support construction. The association said the venue’s bayside surroundings were named Jacobs Park in honor of donors Joan and Irwin Jacobs, contributors of $11 million in support.

The San Diego Symphony has announced the name of its new outdoor venue in the Embarcadero. (San Diego Symphony )

Scheduled to open to the public in summer 2021, the symphony says the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is the first permanent home for its open-air performances and events. It offers 360 degrees of year-round music, sky and sea.

The association said the venue, managed by the symphony, will be available year-round for use by nonprofit community groups, schools and individuals. The park includes public walkways, dining pavilions and views of the waterfront and downtown San Diego.