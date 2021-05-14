San Diego Symphony unveils name of new outdoor venue

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony’s new waterfront venue officially has a name: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

The San Diego Symphony Orchestra Association announced the name after raising $98.7 million, 75% of its $125 million goal for construction of the state-of-the-art venue and public park along the Embarcadero.

The venue was named the Rady Shell in honor of top donors Ernest and Evelyn Rady, who contributed $15 million to support construction. The association said the venue’s bayside surroundings were named Jacobs Park in honor of donors Joan and Irwin Jacobs, contributors of $11 million in support.

  The San Diego Symphony has announced the name of its new outdoor venue in the Embarcadero.
Scheduled to open to the public in summer 2021, the symphony says the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is the first permanent home for its open-air performances and events. It offers 360 degrees of year-round music, sky and sea.

The association said the venue, managed by the symphony, will be available year-round for use by nonprofit community groups, schools and individuals. The park includes public walkways, dining pavilions and views of the waterfront and downtown San Diego.

