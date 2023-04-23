Items being sold at a swap meet are pictured.

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to sustainable consumption, swap meets provide the perfect space for people to buy and sell used goods, clothing and more.

As the nation’s eighth largest city, San Diego prides itself on taking the necessary steps toward creating “a more sustainable place to live, work and play,” which is why its no surprise that there are several several swap meets spread across the in region.

Grab a pair of your most comfortable shoes, fill up your water bottle and clean out the trunk of your vehicle — it’s time to take a swap meet tour in San Diego County.

First stop — South Bay, for a trio of swap meets that collectors dream of.

South Bay

— San Ysidro Tianguis Swap Meet: Located at 648 E San Ysidro Blvd., this swap meet is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— National City Swap Meet: Located at 3200 D Ave., this swap meet is open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— South Bay Drive-In Theatre & Swap Meet: Located at 2170 Coronado Ave., this “World Famous” swap meet is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now it’s time to head slightly north to San Diego for a quick, or long, stop at these must-stop swap meet spots.

San Diego

— Barrio Logan Market: Located at t 2101 Logan Ave., this flea market is open every second Saturday of the month from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

— Kobey’s Swap Meet: Located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., this swap meet is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Stadium Swap Meet: Located at 9449 Friars Rd. Ste. G1, this swap meet is open on Wednesday’s only from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From here, bargainers can head east for a pair of swap meets worth driving to.

East County

— Spring Valley Swap Meet: Located at 6377 Quarry Rd., this swap meet is open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Santee Swap Meet: Located at 10990 Woodside Ave N, this swap meet is open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the last leg of the San Diego swap tour, maybe you’ll find antiques or unique items at one of North County’s happening markets.

North County

— Encinitas Bazaar: Located at 459 S Coast Hwy. 101, this coastal swap meet is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

— Escondido World Market Place: Located at 635 Mission Ave., this giant marketplace is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Whether it’s an antique clock, a new pair of blue jeans or quirky yard gnome, there are swap meet finds waiting to be discovered across San Diego County.