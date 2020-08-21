San Diego Superior Court forms committee aimed at eliminating courtroom bias

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Superior Court announced Thursday that it is forming a committee tasked with ensuring local court proceedings are conducted without bias.

The Committee on Bias will sponsor educational programs aimed at recognizing and eliminating bias, and develop an informal procedure for receiving bias complaints related to the courtroom, according to a Superior Court statement.

Bias complaints the committee will oversee will include those involving bias based on disability, gender, race, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

The committee will be led by San Diego County Superior Court Judges Roderick Shelton and Paula Rosenstein and will be composed of “a diverse group of representatives members of the legal community.”

“We are committed to providing equal access to justice for all regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or socio-economic status,” said Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne. “My expectation is this committee will seize this opportunity to promote education, confront injustices and alleviate racial disparities throughout the legal system.”