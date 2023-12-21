SAN DIEGO — The local veterinarian honored as CNN’s 2023 “Hero of the Year” was awarded with $90,000 from the San Diego Foundation for his work after splitting the bulk of his $100,000 prize with the other finalists for the title.

Dr. Kwane Stewart, who founded the nonprofit “Project Street Vet” with his brother to provide free pet care to unhoused people across Southern California, was recognized as the network’s “Hero of the Year” in a televised ceremony on Dec. 10.

The annual honor is awarded to the finalist who earns the most votes in an online poll asking CNN voters to select the individual they deem the most inspiring. The winner receives $100,000 from CNN and an additional $300,000 from the Elevate Prize Foundation for their work.

But, standing alongside the nine other finalists for the prize, Stewart opted to divide CNN’s “Hero of the Year” prize evenly among the 10 of them — a first for the decades-old award.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Foundation announced they would be gifting the veterinarian an additional $90,000 grant for his work, repaying him for his unplanned act of kindness to share the title’s award money.

“The work of Dr. Kwane Stewart is commendable, touching countless lives of the most vulnerable among us and their beloved pets,” Mark Stuart, president and CEO of San Diego Foundation, said in a statement. “We hope this grant will help him continue to make a difference in the community and inspire others through his commitment and acts of selflessness.”

According to the San Diego Foundation, the grant is from The Linda C. Scott Fund for Animal Welfare, a legacy fund named after a North County philanthropist who passed in 2016. The fund was established by Scott to “support and care for dogs and cats in San Diego” prior to her death.

Stewart has volunteered his time to provide pro bono, “street vet” work to the pets of those living on California city streets for more than a decade.

In 2015, he moved to San Diego, focusing his work primarily on the streets of East Village. Five years later, in 2020, Stewart and his brother founded Project Street Vet.

The nonprofit now has a team of veterinarians and nurses that travel the state to offer no-charge care to the pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. While their primary service is “street vet work,” Project Street Vet also offers free pet clinics and financial assistance.