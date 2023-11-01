SAN DIEGO — Students at San Diego State University (SDSU) have style, according to a new study analyzing fashion statements on campuses across the country.

StyleSeat, an online platform for beauty and wellness professionals, took to social media to examine the societal trends and aesthetics of students in the U.S. to find out which universities are among the most fashionable.

Researchers at StyleSeat used data from IPEDS and the U.S. Department of Education to create a list of over 60 of America’s largest and most popular colleges/universities.

Researchers then reviewed 100 of the most recent Instagram posts geotagged at each school. This totaled 6,600 photos analyzed total. The researchers then counted instances of the following:

Low-effort outfits (school logos/mascots on shirts, hoodies, hats).

High-effort outfits (unique, high fashion, nicely put together).

Cozy outfits (sweatpants, loungewear that did not contain school logos/mascots).

Fashionable footwear (photos where shoes were the main imagery).

Glamorous photoshoots (posing in a glamorous, non-academic way for a vanity-style professional-looking photoshoot).

To explain their methodology further, a unique “fashion score” was derived by dividing the number of fashionable outfits by their unfashionable counterparts.

According to StyleSeat, SDSU was determined to be the most fashionable campus in the U.S. with a score of 7.10.

“The balmy coastal climate seems to have inspired a mosaic of sophisticated fashion,” the researchers noted while explaining their calculations.

Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania came in a close second place with a score of 7.09. StylesSeat said the the university’s “urban backdrop coupled with its vibrant arts program could be the muse for its students’ style choices.”

Here’s a look at the top 25 most fashionable campuses in the country, based on this study:

Study reveals the most fashionable college campuses in America. (Credit: StyleSeat)