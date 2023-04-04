SAN DIEGO — The San Diego area is home to photogenic locations for tourists and San Diegans alike.

On Monday, Yelp announced its top 25 most photographed parks in the U.S. and Canada, with three San Diego spots making the list.

The arrival of the spring season only adds to the beauty of Balboa Park, La Jolla Cove and Torrey Pines State Reserve.

Balboa Park

Placing number two on the list is the 1,200-acre historic urban cultural park, featuring 15 museums, various gardens, arts and international culture associations and the San Diego Zoo.

Placing number two on the list is the 1,200-acre historic urban cultural park, featuring 15 museums, various gardens, arts and international culture associations and the San Diego Zoo.

San Diego Balboa Park Botanical Building at San Diego

La Jolla Cove

Although a small beach, La Jolla Cove, which is ranked number nine on the list, offers gorgeous views of the coastline, from its sandstone cliffs to the swaying tall palm trees.

Although a small beach, La Jolla Cove, which is ranked number nine on the list, offers gorgeous views of the coastline, from its sandstone cliffs to the swaying tall palm trees.

Sunset at La Jolla Cove Beach

Torrey Pines State Reserve

Known as a coastal wilderness of pine forests and sandstone canyons, Torrey Pines State Reserve comes in at number 10 on the list.

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Other California locations that made the list include Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Muir Woods National Monument, Mission Peak Regional Preserve and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve.