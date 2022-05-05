SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Coronado Beach is no stranger to national accolades, and it secured yet another place on a list of the country’s best.

Travel + Leisure published its rankings for the top 25 beaches in the United States last month, naming top spots from New York to Hawaii and Florida — and, of course, America’s Finest City.

Coronado, home to shining golden sand and the iconic red-roofed “Hotel Del,” placed third on the list.

It’s one of San Diego’s most memorable stretches of coastline, captured on countless post cards, travel guides and other tourist memorabilia. But it’s popular with locals too, from the lucky folks who call the “island” home, to those who take Coronado Bridge over for a bonfire with friends.

The wide, sandy beach literally sparkles because of a mineral called mica, and it’s set against a backdrop of seaside estates and charming streets that are perfect for a long walk or a bike ride.

Here are the other top-ten beaches mentioned in the report:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

The complete list of the nation’s top 25 beaches can be found on Travel + Leisure’s site.

The best beach in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine. That stretch of sand is actually made up of two picturesque beaches divided by a narrow tombolo. One side is referred to as “Baby Beach,” because the water is shallow and sheltered. The other side is for thrill-seekers, popular for surfing, snorkeling, windsurfing and boogie boarding.

Travel + Leisure said sand quality, waves, the level of seclusion, parking accessibility and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

In February, two beaches in San Diego County also made Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches list. In those rankings, Coronado placed 15th while La Jolla Cove landed all the way up at number nine.

WFLA’s Athina Morris contributed to this report.