San Diego sheriff’s deputy arrested on child molestation charges

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by Chula Vista police officers and booked on charges of child molestation, luring a minor into a sex act and sending or showing harmful material in order to seduce a minor, local jail records show.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, was booked Wednesday into the Vista Detention Center, according to jail records. The story first was reported Thursday by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Fleer, who is not eligible for bail, now faces 15 charges related to the arrest, including six counts of sending or showing harmful material, three for luring a minor for sex, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor and oral copulation with a person under 16, among other charges.

In a statement by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Public Affairs Officer Tanya Sierra said the case is “under review.”

Charges will be announced at Fleer’s scheduled arraignment on July 31, Sierra said.

