San Diego Sheriff’s Department resumes evictions halted by pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Deputies in San Diego have started processing evictions again after they were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that deputies started processing the pre-pandemic evictions in the beginning of July on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson said there were 12 evictions in July. One was at a commercial property and the other 11 were at homes.

“In the absence of a county or state moratorium, the decision to conduct an eviction was made on a case-by-case basis. The priority of enforcement focused on vacant locations or locations with reports of criminal activity. When possible, deputies conducted pre-eviction interviews and offered community resources to those who may need them at the pre-eviction interview and on the day of the lockout,” the sheriff’s department spokesperson said.

Of the 11 residential properties, the sheriff’s department said six were occupied and the other five were abandoned.

In four out of the six residential properties, deputies suspected and confirmed criminal activity was taking place, the department said.

At a fifth home, deputies found an elderly woman suffering from mental illness who was living in deplorable conditions. She was taken to the hospital.

The department said in the sixth residential location, a court order was about to expire so the eviction had to be served that day.