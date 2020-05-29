San Diego Sheriff: George Floyd’s death a ‘harsh reminder’ of how actions erode trust

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore extended condolences Friday to the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died this week after being pinned to the ground by his neck by a Minneapolis police officer.

Sheriff Bill Gore

Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter coming amid several days of large protests in Minneapolis, St. Paul and cities nationwide. Chauvin, who also was fired along with three other officers this week, had his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, including three minutes after Floyd stopped moving, reporting from the Associated Press shows.

In a tweet, Gore said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took “swift and decisive action” by firing the involved officers.

“Now, as frustrating as it may be, we must let the criminal justice system run its course,” Gore said, adding, “The men and women of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hold ourselves to a very high standard and work every day to build trust with the communities we serve.”

Floyd’s death is a “harsh reminder of how the actions of a few can quickly erode that trust,” he said.

Read @SDSheriff Bill Gore's message on the situation in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/kc8bEuVHR8 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 29, 2020

Earlier this week, SDPD Chief David Nisleit shared his own department’s condolences for Floyd, remarking, “Our profession must do better.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to build trust, establish clear policies, ensure consistent training, and maintain open and honest dialogue with our communities,” Nisleit said Wednesday.

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy also commented on Floyd’s death this week, saying Thursday that law enforcement officials “must continually foster a professional culture that prioritizes compassion and care for human life.”

“Watching the video of Mr. Floyd’s death was disturbing to me, as it should be to anyone who wears or has ever worn a badge,” Kennedy said in a tweet. “While the officers involved will now face the criminal justice system, their actions impact our entire community and the men and women of the Chula Vista Police Department.”

Chief Roxana Kennedy’s statement regarding the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/xEXdRBhKaO — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) May 29, 2020