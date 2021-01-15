San Diego sees record-breaking temps during January heat wave

SAN DIEGO — Several areas of San Diego County saw record-breaking temperatures Friday during an unusual January heat wave.

The temperature rose to the 90s in Poway Friday afternoon. National Weather Service Meteorologist Miguel Miller said it was unusual for January because the days are still so short.

“We have Santa Ana winds. We also have very strong high pressure. So the combination of the two, high pressure aloft, that makes the air kind of sink, subside. It compresses, it heats up. So we’ve got a warm air mass,” Miller said.

Add in more compression from down sloping winds from Santa Anas coming from the mountains and that drives the temperatures even higher.

NWS San Diego shared an infographic showing more than a dozen areas that saw record-breaking heat Friday.

We almost had to make 3 different graphics…16 records broken today for this January heat! Take a look below to see if your city broke their daily record today 👇 #cawx #recordhigh pic.twitter.com/s2ps30r5QG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 16, 2021

“It’s not normal,” landscaper Rayaldo Ortiz said. “It’s different. It looks like summer already.”

Ortiz has owned his landscaping company for nearly three decades and said working in the heat is rough, but it’s a job.

“The weather changed, so it’s so hot already, and I don’t know why. But it’s my job, so nothing I can do, ya know,” he said.

Hiker Shelly Grissen made sure to keep her water on hand while walking at Silverset Park. She said she’s enjoying the abnormal weather.

“It’s kind of nice in January, to feel a little bit of warmth,” Grissen said. “This park is kind of a little shade, so it’s not too bad.”

Miller pointed out something else unusual about this heat wave — typically if there is an offshore flow and Santa Anas, the warmth doesn’t quite spread all the way to the coast.

“We might get some areas that get it, and some areas that stay in the 60s at some of the beaches. But today will be the strongest. If you don’t get it at the coast today, you’re not going to in the next few days,” Miller said.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The #RedFlag Warning 🔥🚒🧑‍🚒 remains in effect until 4 PM Saturday! Very dry conditions with gusty #SantaAna winds will continue, please be extra vigilant and cautious near the Wildland-Urban Interface. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AN5vgbo1uS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 16, 2021

Record heat in #SanDiego today, the all-time high temperature for January was tied. Did u feel the heat today?! 🌶️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cQwnVWGrRy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 16, 2021