San Diego sees largest daily decrease in gas prices since Oct. 30

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily decrease since Oct. 30 Tuesday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $4.339.

The average price has dropped for seven consecutive days, decreasing 2 cents, including one-tenth of a cent both Sunday and Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.118 higher than one year ago. It has risen $1.112 since the start of the year.

“Crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications & programs manager, told City News Service.

“Also, as Southern California students head back to school, there are fewer family road trips, which leads to softening demand for fuel. Those factors, along with growing stock levels, are all signs that we could see price relief at the pumps in the near future.”

