SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego community was invited to a pre-screening of Prime Video’s newest holiday movie, and toys donated at the event were collected for the New Children’s Museum.

Saturday, Amazon held a pre-screening of Prime Video’s new holiday adventure movie, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

San Diegans were able to screen the movie at the Rooftop Cinema Club; a toy donation was their ticket to watch the film.

San Diego community attends pre-screening of Prime Video’s newest holiday movie, and toys donated at the event were collected for the New Children’s Museum. Photo courtesy: Misael Virgen

The New Children’s Museum, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children learn and experience the world through interactive art experiences, will be receiving more than 150 toys collected from the screening. Amazon also donated $10,000 to the museum.

“Candy Cane Lane” follows a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest, when he inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf who brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, wreaking havoc on the town. The movie reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang—and the screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

The New Children’s Museum will be distributing the collected toys to its local partners who support children in need.

Watch the full Candy Cane Lane trailer here. The movie premieres Nov. 30 on Prime Video.