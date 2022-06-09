SAN DIEGO — Two legendary baseball icons with ties to the San Diego area were honored Tuesday at Hoover High School in the Talmadge area.

A 16 feet wide by 8 feet high mural depicting the images of Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and Hoover High School alum Tedd Williams and Padres great Tony Gwynn was unveiled with a message saying, “United by Sport, Brothers for Life,” the San Diego Unified School District stated in a press release. It can be found near Hoover’s Ted Williams Field.

“Although they were generations apart, the two men developed a friendship through their love of baseball,” SDUSD said.

District leaders and representatives from the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, along with family and friends of Gwynn and the local artist who created the mural, Jonny Pucci, were in attendance, according to school officials.

Williams played a significant role in baseball, especially for social change. He advocated for the inclusion of Negro Leagues’ players into baseball’s highest honor during his 1966 Hall of Fame acceptance speech and was one of the first Major League players to call for its integration. Gwynn looked up to Williams and later, they became friends.

“Sports provide the opportunity to learn incredibly valuable life lessons,” said San Diego Unified Board President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne. “They also allow you to develop lifelong friendships through a common bond. This mural wonderfully captures that essence between two men from different generations and different backgrounds.”

The mural is a bond-funded project from San Diego Unified.