San Diego salon owner booked for weeks as she reopens again

Salon owner Corinne Lam positions a chair after bringing it from an outside area to prepare to receive clients indoors again Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in San Diego. Their salon, Salotto Salon, is one of countless California businesses walloped by the whiplash of pandemic closings and reopenings and seemingly-ever changing guidance about how to keep its workers and customers safe from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — During the pandemic, Corinne Lam and her stylist husband saw the income from their San Diego hair salon slashed by two-thirds while they struggled with unpaid medical bills and an uncertain future.

Now, the 36-year-old said her phone is ringing off the hook with customers seeking appointments as she prepares to reopen her doors.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday hair salons can resume operations and she’s already booked out at least three weeks.

Salotto Salon is one of many businesses walloped by the whiplash of closings and reopenings and seemingly ever-changing guidance and rules about how to keep workers and customers safe from the coronavirus.

Weeks after San Diego’s ban on indoor dining, restaurateurs in Little Italy nearly have al fresco dining down to a science. Almost so much so, some now are mixed on how to transition back indoors following Friday’s announcement by Newsom.

The change has been largely well-received by other businesses and organizations throughout the county.

Among them, South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista and its pastor, Arthur Hodges III. Hodges, who has been locked into continuous legal disputes on state public health orders during the pandemic, including reaching the U.S. Supreme Court in May, called the move “a step in the right direction.”

"Of course, we're back to where we were what? Before May?" he said.