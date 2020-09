WOODSTOCK, Maine (AP) — Officials say a rock climber from San Diego who suffered a severe head injury on Maine’s Bald Mountain is recovering in a hospital.

Officials say 28-year-old Shannon Ashley Power tumbled about 15 feet and was caught by her safety rope, but she smashed into the rock race on Tuesday.

The Maine Forest Service used a helicopter to transport her to a hospital.

The fall took place in an area known as Shagg Crag, a granite wall that’s popular with rock climbers.