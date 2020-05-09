San Diego retailers get back to work, still a long way from ‘business as usual’

SAN DIEGO – Some San Diego retailers finally are getting back to work, though for most it’s still a long way from business as usual.

“It’s a little bit of a strange day — I’m learning on the run,” said Gregg Schloss, owner of A&B Sporting Goods in North Park.

Schloss’ store is a family-run operation that’s been around for 80 years. After being closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19 restrictions, Schloss said he was excited to reopen — that is, until he learned it only was for curbside delivery.

“I’m not allowed to have anybody in the store… and it’s a little frustrating,” he said, “but I also want to follow the rules and don’t do anything stupid.”

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Diego County leaders cleared the way for local retail businesses to reopen Friday in a limited capacity. That includes sporting goods and toy stores, book shops, clothing boutiques and florists with one main caveat: customers are not allowed to go inside.

Instead, these retailers — as well as the manufacturers and warehouses supporting them — can reopen for curbside and delivery while following the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

Just around the block from Schloss at a home decor shop called Pigment, owner Chad Anglin said the new guidelines are far from ideal. Still, he’s ready to get rolling.

“We can have customers walk to the door and ask to buy product, which is pretty awesome,” Anglin said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Part of the state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines includes requiring reopening businesses to provide sanitation materials, personal protective gear for employees as well as training them to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The state’s new guidelines also call for providing hands-free options for customers to make purchases.

Businesses also being asked to maintain proper social distancing at all times, which Anglin already was able to accommodate.

“All the doors are open and we have a table separating people so you can keep your social distance,” he said. “We’re cleaning and sanitizing as much as we can… to keep people safe.”

Meanwhile, Schloss hopes curbside restrictions will be loosened by the state soon, or else he’s not sure how long his store can survive.

“Some businesses are set up for it… no big deal… and other stores are not,” Schloss said. “I can’t be the only store that will struggle with that form of business.”