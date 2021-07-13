City extends deadline for restaurants to get outdoor spaces up to code

SAN DIEGO — Restaurants in San Diego are facing a new deadline in order to keep their outdoor dining spaces open.

In May, the city extended temporary outdoor permits through July 13, 2022, but gave restaurants a Tuesday deadline to get the outdoor structures up to code. A city spokesperson said Tuesday morning that the deadline has been extended to Aug. 2.

The spokesperson said businesses will receive information in the mail explaining the change in deadline and requirements. The departments involved in inspections and permitting are having meetings with the business improvement districts and have already met with the Little Italy Association, the city said.

In order to be considered up to code, businesses will need to remove any permanent rooftops and portions of outdoor structures that block red curbs.

The city is expected to release a permanent outdoor business plan this fall called “Spaces as Places.” It’s a comprehensive program designed by the City of San Diego’s Planning Department to transition temporary spaces from an emergency response to a permanent program with established design and safety standards.