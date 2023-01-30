SAN DIEGO — A San Diego business is thinking outside the box in order to save some money from all the increased costs associated with a new minimum wage, new tax and an increased utility bill.

It has been one month since the new minimum wage increase went into effect, which changed the minimum wage in the City of San Diego from $15 to $16.30.

Restaurants are now feeling the impact of increased labor costs, coupled with inflation.

Restaurants have been pivoting last-minute for years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time they are pivoting for a whole new reason.

“When the minimum wage went up in January, it really took a toll on restaurants around town,” said Sara Arjmand, Director of Marketing for Farmer’s Table in Bay Park.

Farmer’s Table in Bay Park is pivoting and stirring up new ways to cut labor costs.

“It wasn’t just the minimum wage, SD&GE rates went up,” Arjmand said. “There was a tax increase in the City of San Diego, so it was just like every single angle just added up and this all takes away from the bottom line for the business owner.”

Farmer’s Table is getting creative and bringing back a buffet-style option, which cuts down on labor costs.

“It’s more of like a buffet style, you come in, pay a $17.99 flat rate, all you can eat for happy hour,” she added.

The deal runs Sunday – Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., only at the Bay Park location.

There is also an option to add in a glass of beer or wine for $2 for the first round and every round after that is $5. Cocktails are an additional $6.

To keep up to date with the restaurant’s happy hour, click here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture economic research shows between December 2021 to December 2022, restaurant prices increased by 8.3 percent in one year and grocery store purchases increased by 11.8 percent in the same time span.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates restaurant prices will increase by 8.2 percent in 2023.