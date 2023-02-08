SAN DIEGO — When you think of pizza, you might think of the traditional toppings: pepperoni, cheese or maybe margarita. But some restaurants take the classic pies to the next level, including one pizzeria right here in San Diego.

Zia Gourmet Pizza is home to one of these pizzas called “The New Yorker Pizza,” which recently ranked third on Yelp’s recent list of the 20 most unique pizzas across the nation.

The joint, which has been a Normal Heights staple since 2007, focuses on pizza that is more than just delicious food — for the founder, Khaled Waleh, pizza is art.

Yelp’s ranking based on reviews says “The New Yorker Pizza” from Zia Gourmet Pizza is just that.

The delicious combination includes turkey pastrami, scallions and pepperoncini, topped with mozzarella and fresh basil.

Hundreds of reviews tout Zia Gourmet Pizza’s unique take on classic pizza flavors, with dozens mentioning how The New Yorker is a must try.

“This is a unique and delicious pizza place,” one Yelp reviewer said last month. “They have very interesting flavors that you would never think of, but are incredibly yummy.”

Zia Gourmet Pizza’s pie ranked under the Bombay Tikka Masala pizza from 786 Degrees in Los Angeles and the Pizza Pot Pie from Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company.

The only other Southern California pizza joint on the list is Aloha Pizza and Shave Ice Company in Gardena for their pizza, “Uncle Kahlua Pie.”