SAN DIEGO – Mega Millions madness is taking over!

“You gotta give it a try, right,” said Louis Rodriguez, a San Diegan who FOX 5 caught purchasing a ticket Tuesday afternoon.

Million of stores across the country were packed ahead of the Mega Millions jackpot drawing. FOX 5’s Misha DiBono stopped by one 7-Eleven in Kearney Mesa to catch up with some potential millionaires.

“How about a house in Hawaii how’s that,” Rodriguez said while talking about what he would do with the money if he won.

“I would buy a new car, pay off the house, kids college — all that,” said another ticket buyer.

If someone matches all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, a whopping $830 million. Should the winner opt for the cash payout, they’re looking at about $470 million.

“You don’t win unless you play right? So I’m going to play and see what happens” said Rodriguez. “You got to play to win.”

While most people who FOX 5 spoke to acknowledged the odds are not very good- about a one in 303 million chance- many remarked on the fact that it’s still fun to dream.

“I will say something, I don’t normally play, but when it gets big, then I play,” Rodriguez continued. “I have numbers from my father who passed away so let’s do it.”

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8 p.m. pacific and the winning numbers can be found HERE.