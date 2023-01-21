SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.

The city made this announced Saturday on its Instagram page.

Officials said the billions of gallons of water that the reservoirs have received is enough water to supply all its 1.4 million residents for six weeks.

For a list of all the city’s reservoirs, click here.

The city stated that even though this comes as good news, San Diego is still in a drought.

Local leaders provided ways to conserve water, here.

Officials are encouraging everyone to not let their guard down to conserve water.