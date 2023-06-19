SAN DIEGO – The search is on for a missing submersible that was on its way to the bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage. Crews lost contact with the deep-sea craft that was holding five people on board just over an hour and a half after it submerged.

We know one of these people is a UK businessman and billionaire, Hamish Harding, who tweeted his excitement just hours before the departure.

Officials say there is only enough oxygen on board for up to a 96-hour dive. The U.S. Coast Guard Boston sector is continuing their aerial search, exploring great depth of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a vessel that’s about the size of a minivan to put things into perspective.

The missing Canadian watercraft is now leaving Scripps Institute of Oceanography researcher Jules Jaffe along with the world mystified.

Jaffe played a monumental role in the discovery of the infamous Titanic back in 1985.

“Most people think, well how did they find the ship? Well, there was this mile and a half debris field, it collapsed, the stern collapsed split into two pieces,” Jaffe said.

Jaffe says the craft can be one of three places: the sea floor, between the surface and bottom of the ocean, or floating on the surface.

“Four days. Could we find it in 96 hours? I don’t know. We’re all worried. One might err on the side of pessimism…” Jaffe shared.

The submersible is owned by an organization called OceanGate Expedition which started back in 2021 where tickets aboard cost $250,000 a person, said to explore depths down to13,000 feet.

David Pogue is a journalist who attempted to make the same trip last year, but only made it 36 feet down before the craft ran into errors.

“It is constantly plagued by mechanical problems, this is not unique to their subs, there’s only about five of them in the world and they all have these mechanical malfunctions,” Pogue explained.

Jaffe is well accustomed to the Atlantic Ocean and calls the current below the surface calm. He says while there are a number of possibilities behind the mystery, he’s pointing the potential blame at electrical failures.

“I think the highest possibility is that one of the electrical systems just stopped working for some reason that I would have no idea why,” Jaffe said.

The U.S Coast Goard said both Canadian and U.S. aircraft will resume looking underwater and on the ocean’s surface Tuesday.