San Diego County reports 290 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County saw three more deaths and 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Data released by the county Tuesday shows a total of 4,168 tests were administered Aug. 3, with 7% coming back positive.

One new outbreak was also reported at a fitness facility. County officials say it is among 32 community outbreaks in the past seven days.

A total of 30,516 San Diego County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Feb. 14. More than a quarter of those cases were reported in people ages 20 to 29 years old.

Approximately 8.6% of people diagnosed across all age groups were hospitalized. The county reports a total of 568 San Diego residents, or 1.9% of those diagnosed, have died from the virus.

Three men ages 63 to 97 years old died between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3. The county said all had underlying medical conditions.

