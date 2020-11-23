San Diego reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO — The county recorded another 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no additional deaths.

A total 22,117 tests were reported to the county with 5% coming back positive. The new data shows 479 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus and 142 are in the ICU. Thirteen new community outbreaks were confirmed.

The county has seen a big jump in the number of tests in the past five days with a record 34,021 tests reported Friday. FOX 5 saw long lines at a testing site in Linda Vista over the weekend, where many people said they were hoping for a negative result ahead of seeing family for the holiday.

County officials and the CDC have warned against gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying the risk of transmission is too great.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said anyone hosting a Thanksgiving gathering should keep it small, short and safe. Gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three stable households and last two hours or less. People should stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking, Wooten said.

The 13 new community outbreaks confirmed Nov. 22 included four in retail settings, three in restaurants, two in businesses, two in restaurant/bars, one in a government office and one in a construction setting. In the past seven days, 61 community outbreaks were confirmed.

See how local cities and communities are being impacted by the virus with the county’s COVID-19 case rate map.

Check back for updates on this developing story.