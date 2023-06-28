Closeup view on balconies and windows of apartment homes in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Reoccurring rent increase notices and higher monthly housing payments has become the norm for many in America’s Finest City.

In fact, San Diego rent prices are now higher than Los Angeles, according to a June report released by rental platform Zumper.

Since April 2022, Zumper data shows San Diego rent prices have surpassed L.A.’s a total of nine times with the most recent occurrence reflecting rates for June 2023.

The median rent for a one-bedroom home in San Diego this month is $2,440, according to Zumper’s analysis. This is just $40 above L.A.’s median for the same timeframe.

On a national level, San Diego has the seventh-highest median rent in the country, according to Zumper’s June report.

New York, N.Y. showed the highest rent for June, with Jersey City, N.J. following in second and San Francisco coming in third, data shows.

When conducting this report, Zumper analyzed rental data from over one million active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 cities by population and migration patterns.

More on the methodology can be found here.

There may not be any relief anytime soon. Officials at Zumper say they expect continued price hikes for rent in San Diego as the region faces an ongoing housing shortage.

Meanwhile, the renter platform says June is one of the busiest months for moves. Officials say this could mean a rise in rent prices due to increased demand.