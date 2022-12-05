Traffic heads away from downtown along the 101 freeway, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Some cities in the United States are higher on Santa’s naughty list than others.

A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the nation, to determine which were the most “sinful.”

The list included rankings for “Anger & Hatred,” “Jealousy,” “Excesses & Vices,” “Greed,” “Lust,” “Vanity,” and “Laziness,” and was based on dozens of metrics including violent crimes per capita, drug use, number of casinos, the teen birth rate, Google searches for pornography and the term, “Tinder,” and tanning salons per capita (among many other factors).

A total score of 100 represented the highest level of “sinfulness.” The lower a city’s overall score was the less “sinful” it was, according to the study.

WalletHub found that San Diego was the country’s 56th most “sinful” city with a score of 41.28.

Other California cities on the list:

10th: San Bernardino – 48.94 points

45th: Riverside – 42.27 points

51st: San Francisco – 41.72 points

56th: San Diego – 41.28 points

61st: Sacramento – 40.76 points

84th: Bakersfield – 37.85 points

86th: Oakland – 37.45 points

89th: Fresno – 36.84 points

98th: Long Beach – 36.02 points

107th: Huntington Beach – 35.39 points

109th: Stockton – 35.30 points

125th: Ontario – 34.07 points

131st: Rancho Cucamonga – 33.65 points

133rd: Modesto – 33.54 points

134th: Santa Clarita – 33.49 points

135th: Anaheim – 33.24 points

141st: Oceanside – 32.63

142nd: Fontana – 32.58

145th: San Jose – 32.39

150th: Santa Ana – 32.15

154th: Moreno Valley – 31.59

158th: Glendale – 31.24

160th: Garden Grove – 31.09

164th: Santa Rosa – 30.28

168th: Oxnard – 30.03

169th: Irvine – 29.88

170th: Chula Vista – 29.85

180th: Fremont – 26.90

It may not come as a surprise that Las Vegas was considered the nation’s most “sinful” city, earning an overall score of 59.93 points.

Port St. Lucie, Florida, was considered the least “sinful” city.