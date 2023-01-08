SAN DIEGO — With a fresh year in motion, people are too with New Year’s resolutions in full swing.

For San Diegans who pledged to be more active in 2023, you’re in the right place. According to WalletHub, America’s Finest City is the 7th best city for active lifestyles.

From gym fees to park spaces and more, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in the US across 36 key metrics. Some of the criteria included budget and participation, sports and outdoors, weather and even Google search interest in working out.

With a score of “one” being the best and a score of “50” being the average, San Diego showed high rankings in some specific categories. A breakdown of WalletHub’s findings can be found below.

Living an Active Lifestyle in San Diego (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

21 st – % of physically inactive adults

– % of physically inactive adults 4 th – Dance schools per capita

– Dance schools per capita 12 th – Baseball and softball diamonds per capita

– Baseball and softball diamonds per capita 36 th – Basketball hoops per capita

– Basketball hoops per capita 17 th – Parkland acres per capita

– Parkland acres per capita 29th – Walk score

Here’s a list of the top 10 cities for an active lifestyle, according to WalletHub:

Overall Rank City WalletHub’s

Active Lifestyle

Score Budget & Participation Sports & Outdoors 1 Honolulu, HI 62.19 57 1 2 San Francisco, CA 60.33 17 3 3 New York, NY 60.17 43 2 4 Chicago, IL 60.11 5 4 5 Las Vegas, NV 58.38 1 10 6 Cincinnati, OH 57.11 3 9 7 San Diego, CA 56.83 15 6 8 Madison, WI 56.58 25 5 9 Denver, CO 55.55 20 8 10 Atlanta, GA 54.86 2 24

However you choose to stay active in 2023, San Diego may be one of the best places to help you achieve your fitness goals and maintain healthy living.