SAN DIEGO — Weighing what to include on your New Year’s resolution list for 2023? The San Diego Public Library is encouraging readers of all ages to consider its “All the Feels” challenge.

The library said this theme is meant motivate individuals to explore how reading affects their emotions.

“The New Year is a great time to read something you enjoy, whether that’s discovering a new book or picking up an old favorite,” said Library Director Misty Jones. ”We hope the Winter Reading Challenge encourages people to visit their local San Diego Public Library location or check out the online catalog to find something engaging and inspiring to start 2023.”

How it works

The winter reading challenge is open to readers of all ages.

The library said participants can earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading or literacy-based activities. These activities include attending storytime at an SDPL location or sharing a favorite book with a friend.

Participants can visit the SDPL calendar to find storytimes and book discussion locations.

If this is a resolution you can get behind, register online and view a list of recommended books and activities here. Headed to the library? Registration is also available in-person at any SDPL location.

The library said readers who complete the challenge will be eligible for prizes, including a “design your own” lunchbox or a cooler lunch bag.