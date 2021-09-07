San Diego professor selected for California Community Colleges visiting role

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Abdimalik Buul, a San Diego-based scholar, has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to serve as visiting executive of educational excellence and equal employment opportunity programs, it was announced Tuesday.

Buul’s responsibilities will include working to provide professional development activities for the California Community Colleges, review and provide input on community college district plans, co-lead the statewide EEO & Diversity Advisory Committee and serve on a statewide diversity, equity and inclusion working group.

An assistant professor and transfer center director at San Diego City College, Buul was the first Somali hired as a tenure track faculty member at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, where he served as Umoja program coordinator, faculty chair of the Black Alliance and as an academic senator for the School of Counseling and Student Support.

His resume also includes serving as a counselor/professor at Cuyamaca College in El Cajon, an adjunct counselor/professor at San Diego Mesa College and a program specialist with the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

Buul came to the United States at the age of 5 as a Somali refugee and grew up in City Heights and southeastern San Diego. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and his master’s degree in education — with an emphasis in community-based counseling and social justice — at San Diego State University, where he has taught restorative practices and conflict transformation.

He earned his doctorate of education in educational psychology from the University of Southern California.

“The California Community Colleges is excited to have an advocate as talented and committed as Dr. Buul to lead its EEO initiatives, which are critical to fully realizing the goals set forth in the Vision for Success,” said acting Chancellor Daisy Gonzales. “His expertise will help our system connect EEO to the classroom and successfully redefine educational excellence for the largest system public higher education.”

The California Community Colleges is composed of 73 districts and 116 colleges serving 2.1 million students per year.

