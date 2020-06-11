San Diego Pride won’t allow law enforcement in parade until reform demands met

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride will not allow law enforcement to have contingents in their parade or to host booths at their events until the City of San Diego makes a series of reforms requested by organizers.

Pride announced the move Thursday, saying the decision came in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and calling the plan “A Path to Healing & Safer Communities.”

Organizers called on the city to adopt eight policing policies laid out in a platform by the organization Campaign Zero, change the parade’s official status to a “free speech event,” and also requested a commitment to further reforms recommended by the black LGBTQ community.

Pride 2020 has been made into a virtual event due to COVID-19, so the most noticeable changes would come in 2021 if organizers and law enforcement did not come to an agreement.

Police will still have a presence at the organization’s in-person events for security and traffic purposes.

“Safety is now and has always been our #1 priority. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to keep our events and community safe,” Pride explained. “Law enforcement agencies will oversee road closures and vital safety precautions in coordination with Pride’s leadership team.”

A four-step plan for the changes laid out by organizers reads as follows:

Law enforcement agencies will no longer have contingents in the San Diego Pride Parade or booths in our Pride Festival. This may be reassessed after the completion of Step 4. The City of San Diego will recognize the San Diego Pride Parade as a free speech event and no longer bill the organization for road closures and safety. The City of San Diego will immediately adopt the #8CantWait Campaign recommendations. Support a phased approach to policy reform recommendations centering Black LGBTQ San Diegans.

Organizers said they would consider reinstating law enforcement entries at events when their requests have been met.

You can read Pride’s full proposal here.