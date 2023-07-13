SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride is a day away, starting on Friday with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally. The Hillcrest Business Association is putting on their “Pride of Hillcrest Block Party” on Thursday and Friday.

Both organizations are offering plenty of shade for guests during the hot temperatures soaring across the city.

“I think we are really looking forward to this moment of defiance this moment of celebration. And just coming together as an act of love,” said Fernando Lopez, San Diego Pride Executive Director.

Temperatures are expected to be hot this weekend, as thousands gather for San Diego Pride activities including their parade and festival Saturday and Sunday.

“Wear a hat, get your sunblock on. There is going to be water all throughout the parade route,” Lopez said.

Health experts advise people to drink plenty of water, stay in shaded areas, wear lightweight clothing to keep cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

San Diego will have 250 medical volunteers along Saturday’s parade route and at the festival Saturday and Sunday.

“We got plenty of people looking out for first aid. Every single volunteer is trained on how to handle heat stroke injury and so we really take heat very seriously here at San Diego Pride,” Lopez said.

San Diego Pride festivities are expected to draw in up to 300,000 visitors, give or take, 120 nonprofits, LGBTQ performers and entertainers.

With that, brings resources.

“We want to make sure people have low-hanging fruit in terms of opportunities to take steps to stay healthy,” said Dr. Winston Tilghman, San Diego County HIV, STD, Hepatitis Branch Medical Director.

San Diego Pride is partnering with the county to offer free health services.

Outside the festival grounds, county nurses will offer MPOX and COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

“MPOX is still a threat, it’s still something we need to take seriously,” Tilghman said.

Inside the festival, the county will have rapid HIV testing Saturday and Sunday. The county will also have a booth for mental health activities.

“We think these are some of the key services at this point in time we would like to highlight and make people aware of,” Tilghman said.

“You come here for the fun and then you get connected resources, and care. We have ongoing AA meetings, NA meetings, transgender health, senior services, and HIV testing. Really welcoming our community into an inviting environment, where they can get connected to compassionate services and care is so vital to the LGBTQ Community,” Lopez said.