SAN DIEGO – The Pride Festival held in Balboa Park ended Sunday night and while the exact number of attendees is still being tabulated, the number is anticipated to break records.

The two-day event drew an estimated 45-55,000 people, including about 6,000 volunteers. This was the first full pride festival celebration since the pandemic. The Executive Director of San Diego Pride, Fernando Lopez said event-goers had a lot of pent up energy and the event was the safest and smoothest pride yet.

Lopez estimated the Pride parade in Hillcrest held Saturday drew about 250,000 people, but official numbers will not be released for a few more weeks.

“It really did feel like this beautiful family reunion,” Lopez said. “All the feedback so far is just gratitude and joy, you know you saw so many people have their first prides, everyone remembers what their first pride experience is.”

“I love street food so much, and all the colors, the music, it’s great,” one eventgoer said.

“It’s been a really long time since we’ve been here and stuff so just being able to connect with everyone again, amazing experience, amazing vibes, we are all such a big family and everything,”said Goobs, a festival attendee. “Pride is pride, be who you are, there’s no better you than you.”

“It was sad when we couldn’t do this during COVID, since it’s the first year its back I was super excited,” Luna said.

The festival is San Diego Pride’s largest fundraiser of the year, and without the event for two years, Lopez said the organization felt the impact.

“San Diego Pride is actually the most philanthropic Pride in the world, we’ve given out more than $3 million to LGBT serving organizations here in this city, all around the country and around the world,” Lopez said. “So without that revenue from the parade and festival for two years, it was really hard to continue on but to have this opportunity to come back together really helps to fund.”

Not only does the Pride Festival fund San Diego Pride’s advocacy and education around the year, the event is also a great place for small businesses.

“They bring in a lot of money, they bring in a lot of people, I think its good for the surrounding businesses,” Eric Danel, the owner of Island Life. He makes designed water bottles and hand-crafted water bottle holders. Danel and his wife sold so many, they had to create more holders on site.