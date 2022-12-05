SAN DIEGO — Tis’ the season for all things festive and jolly, even in sunny San Diego.

For those looking to get in the holiday spirit with a seasonal cocktail or by capturing a magical moment in a wintery photo op, there are several bars and popups offering just that.

These local spots have underwent the ultimate holiday makeover to ensure even the Grinch-like feel jubilant this December. Here’s a list of some of the city’s must-visit bars and popups:

Santa’s Lair

This fully immersive pop-up experience, located in the Gaslamp Quarter, offers holiday cocktails in the most festive of settings. You can sip a holiday spirit while taking a photo with Santa himself at this seasonal speakeasy.

Miracle on 30th Street

Head on over to this pop-up cocktail bar, located at Polite Provisions in North Park, to check out some kitschy holiday décor while indulging in a wide array of themed drinks. At the same time, guests can help raise money for the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world, through retail purchases. After all, this is the season of giving.

Over the Top Holiday Lounge

This snowy wonderland experience, located at the top of the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown, offers epic photo ops with views of the city. Guests can also sip cocktails in a homey pair of bunk beds as if they were on a nostalgic holiday vacation in a cabin.

Sippin’ Santa 2022

This festive experience offers a tropical twist to the holiday with a surfing Santa and decorated palm trees, instead of pines. This spot, located at the Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach, is fit for those who enjoy a good tiki drink, even in the winter.

Tipsy Elves Takeover

Nason’s Beer Hall, located at Pendry hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter, is partnering up with holiday-themed apparel company Tipsy Elves to truly deck the halls this season. They will be serving up frosty beers, jolly cocktails and will have live DJs on Friday evenings.

InsideOUT Holiday Oasis

This casual yet elegant restaurant lounge, located at Eitol Towers in Hillcrest, hosts guests in a dining room that leads to an open-air atrium. Enjoy holiday-inspired bites under falling faux snow in this adult-only experience.

Time is of the essence! Check out San Diego’s festive popups this holiday season.