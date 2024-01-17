SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant who was shot in the head during a shootout by a suspect in 4S Ranch last month has returned home.

Sgt. Anthony Elliott was taken out of state for rehab therapy just days after the shooting. He lost the use of his left arm and leg, and initially was not able to walk.

On Tuesday, however, Sgt. Elliott was able to walk through the San Diego International Airport where he was greeted by Police Chief David Nisleit and other members of his department.

Now that he is back in San Diego, he will continue rehab at a local facility.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit led the investigation into this incident. The suspect was killed during this altercation.