SAN DIEGO — The San Diego police sergeant critically injured in a shootout at a 4S Ranch shopping center was transported to the airport Thursday for airlifting to an out-of-state hospital for a specialized procedure, the department confirmed to FOX 5.

Around 9 a.m., a procession of about 20 SDPSD officers escorted Sgt. Anthony Elliott from the La Jolla hospital where he had been treated since the shooting on Dec. 8 to the semi-private AirCare terminal at San Diego International Airport.

SDPD officials say Elliott remains in stable condition, but still has a long way to go towards recovery. They did not specify what procedure he is seeking at the out-of-state medical facility, where he is headed or how long he may be there.

Elliott was identified by SDPD’s union, the San Diego Police Officers Association, as the sergeant injured in the shooting in a social media post promoting a fundraiser for him and his family on last Tuesday.

The fundraiser, which was organized through the Peace Officers Research Association of California, has a goal of $50,000 for his treatment, household bills and other costs. As of Thursday, about $42,214 has been raised.

“It’s an understatement to say that Anthony is an extremely well-liked and respected Sergeant,” Elliott’s wife, Laura, said in a statement added to the fundraiser. “He is the most honorable and selfless man that I know.”

Chopper the Bike Dog visits with Sgt. Anthony Elliott as he lays on a hospital bed in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Chopper the Bike Dog)

Body camera footage from the incident released on Monday shows the moment when he was shot by the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, in point blank range.

In the footage, Harris is seen running out of a grocery store at the shopping center after officers attempted to contact him inside. Elliott, who was outside at the time, runs toward Harris when he exits the store, prompting him to turn towards the shopping cart corral. Elliott followed, where Harris then drew his gun and shot at the sergeant.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but SDPD said he was speaking and conscious on the way to the facility.

“The first thing he said to me after he was shot was, ‘I just want to be able to hold my kids again,'” Laura continued in her statement. “There are not many people who sign up for that and continue to show up against all odds. Most people run away from danger, and he has chosen to run towards it. He is a true hero, and I am beyond proud of him.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and Internal Affairs Unit will also be investigating if the officers who shot and killed Harris acted lawfully.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office and Commission on Police Practices will be monitoring investigation.