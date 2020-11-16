San Diego police seek to identify woman

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman.

Police shared a photo and description of the woman after she was found near 4500 Nobel Drive in San Diego. Officers said she doesn’t have identification on her and they haven’t been able to communicate with her despite trying several languages.

She is described as approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She is wearing a zebra shirt with a pink sweater and gray leggings.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call 619-531-2000 and reference event 25236.

