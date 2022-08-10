SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department is seeking public assistance to find an at-risk man who was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning.

Carlos Carrillo, 39, was last seen leaving his residence on his black wheelchair near Del Sol Boulevard and Twinning Avenue in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, SDPD said. He was last seen going eastbound near 41000 Del Sol Boulevard.

Carrillo was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall Hispanic man with black hair, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with light brown skin and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and gray shoes, while using his black wheelchair, according to police.

He has a medical condition that makes him at risk, SDPD said.

Police urge anyone with information on Carrillo’s whereabouts to contact SDPD’s Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and let them know you are referencing Case #22500682.