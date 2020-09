SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Christiane S. Demeco was last seen Saturday in the area of West Point Loma Boulevard wearing a short-sleeve black dress. She is described as 5-feet 1-inch tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she has a full-sleeve tattoo on her left arm and lettering on her right forearm. If you have seen her or know where she may be call police at 619-531-2000.

Christiane is a 23 year-old white female, 5’ 1”, 125 lbs, brown hair & blue eyes. She was last seen today in the area of West Point Loma Blvd wearing a short sleeve black dress. pic.twitter.com/AcfJwfy80R — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 12, 2020