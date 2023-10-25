SAN DIEGO — Authorities are still searching for a woman who they said stabbed a 21-year-old man inside an MTS trolley car on Sunday.

Police are now asking the public for their help in locating the woman, even offering a reward of up to $1,000. Police are releasing her photo for people to help identify her.

The woman is described as 25-35 years old with dark short hair. Investigators said she stabbed a 21-year-old man who was asleep inside an MTS trolley car.

Police said they believe the man got on in San Ysidro and planned to get off on 12th and Imperial Avenue, but overslept and missed his stop.

Lt. Paul Philips said when the trolley got to the Nobel Drive station, the woman was behind the man with a bottle of alcohol. Phillips said the woman stabbed the man, unprovoked, which woke him up, where he grabbed her wrist to prevent her from stabbing him more.

The man made it out of the trolley to flag down security, according to police.

However, investigators said the woman stayed on the trolley where surveillance cameras last saw her exiting at the UTC stop.

Police said the stab went through the man’s lung and part of his abdomen. Phillips said they believe the man does landscaping and was likely traveling for work.

Back in September, the MTS board of directors approved more staffing and safety enhancements, which include more inspectors, supervisors, dispatchers and other positions to cover 60% more of service areas.

Police are still trying to recover the weapon, and said they are unsure of the exact weapon used.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1718 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.