SAN DIEGO — A report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a 4S Ranch shopping center Thursday night erupted into a shooting that killed a suspect and left a sergeant with the San Diego police department in “serious” condition.

Authorities were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle around 10 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 10500 block of 4S Common Drive around 11:30 p.m.

When SDPD arrived on scene, the suspect was reportedly inside the Ralph’s grocery store at the shopping center. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, but SDSO says he ran out of the store.

While outside of the store, authorities say the suspect fired at least one round at the SDPD officers and struck the sergeant in the head. According to SDSO, multiple responding officers then returned fire, striking the suspect and undisclosed number of times.

The suspect fell to the ground after being shot. Authorities say the firearm was near him when he collapsed.

Officers attempted to render medical aid to the suspect and their partner. Both were transported to separate hospitals by paramedics. The suspect was later pronounced dead at about 1 a.m.

The officer was also transported to a hospital for treatment. According to SDSO, the officer is currently in “serious but stable condition.” Authorities say he is expected to undergo surgery at some point this morning.

“Any time an officer, or any time anyone is shot, it is a serious injury,” SDPD Chief David Nisleit told FOX 5 on Friday. “This is a dangerous situation, so the officers did a phenomenal job tonight.”

The names of all individuals involved are being withheld by authorities at this time, although the sergeant was reportedly from SDPD’s SWAT unit. The nature of the partner who was injured in the incident was also not disclosed.

There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the community, according to SDSO.

Per the countywide memorandum of understanding, SDSO’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation into the shooting involving the officers. SDPD is handling the investigation into the stolen vehicle.

At this stage, authorities say the motivation and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

According to Nisleit, the sergeant is the third SDPD officer that has been hit by gunfire throughout the last year, with multiple others experiencing suspects shooting at them.

“Yes, we’re a large city, but we’ve not seen this kind of violence towards law enforcement in my 35-year career,” Nisleit said. “I’m quite fed up with it.”

Once SDSO completes its investigation into the shooting, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney to determine if the officers bear any state criminal liability for discharging their weapons. SDPD will also conduct an administrative investigation.

The Commission on Police Practices will also review the incident and provide any appropriate recommendations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those that would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.