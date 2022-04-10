SAN DIEGO – A San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after being assaulted late Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department, at least one officer is in the hospital today after an incident in which at least two civilians are suspected of assaulting officers who were responding to a report of a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Lt. Sharki confirmed to FOX 5 that the incident occurred near Fifth Avenue and F Street and that the officer was assaulted by a female who was taken into custody and later released.

Police officials would not confirm what hospital the officer is currently at or what his condition is at this time.

