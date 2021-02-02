San Diego police officer dies after medical emergency while on-duty

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer died Tuesday after he went into medical distress while on-duty.

Officer David Sisto died after a medical emergency while on-duty early Tuesday morning, according to the police department. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Twitter

The San Diego Police Department said Officer David Sisto was working patrol in the northeastern division with a trainee early Tuesday morning when they were dispatched to the Carmel Mountain neighborhood for a welfare check. Another officer got there first, detained a man and requested paramedics.

Police say several minutes after Sisto and his trainee got there to assist, Sisto started experiencing shortness of breath. A second ambulance was called to take Sisto to the hospital, where he died.

The department said Sisto never came in contact with the man during the patrol call. The homicide unit is investigating Sisto’s death, which is standard protocol for on-duty deaths. Detectives will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause.

Sisto was 39 years old and served SDPD for more than a decade. The department said he is survived by his wife and two young children.

I'm deeply saddened about the tragic passing of Officer David Sisto, a 10 yr veteran. He passed away this morning due to medical complications while on a radio call. I want to extend my sincere condolences to Officer Sisto’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zVPxPqErre — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) February 2, 2021

Chief of Police David Nisleit asked the San Diego community to keep Sisto and his family in their prayers.

