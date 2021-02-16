San Diego police make arrest in 1988 cold case

SAN DIEGO — Police say a 51-year-old is facing a murder charge in a cold case dating back to 1988.

The San Diego Police Department announced the arrest of 51-year-old Leovardo Salceda Tuesday. Officers said the victim, 37-year-old Oliver Harrison, was riding a bicycle near 600 61st Street on July 31, 1988, when he was hit by a stray bullet. It was fired during an altercation between two men down the street, police said.

Harrison collapsed near 6100 Akins Avenue and died from his injuries. The police department said its homicide unit investigated and quickly identified a person of interest, but witnesses were uncooperative and refused to give police information.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department Cold Case Team and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Team continued working the case and eventually developed enough information to arrest Salceda for Harrison’s murder, police said.

Salceda was arrested in downtown San Diego on Feb. 10 and booked into jail on murder charges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.