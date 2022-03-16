SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for two men who carjacked a driver at knifepoint in the Teralta East neighborhood.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men between 20 and 30 years old approached a man in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue, brandished a knife, and stole the victim’s wallet and gray Ford Ranger pickup truck, Officer D. O’Brien said in a news release. The men then took off in the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim was not injured during the incident.

SDPD is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.